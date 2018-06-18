‘Tis the season for royal weddings: just one month after Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex tied the knot at their elaborate Windsor Castle nuptials broadcast to the world, Prince Harry’s cousin Celia McCorquodale also made her own walk down the aisle to wed George Woodhouse. Both Harry and Markle made the time to attend the festive day in Lincolnshire: the bride is the daughter of the late Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Harry’s aunt.

While there may not have been millions of viewers of this wedding (or even a live televised broadcast of the ceremony), there was a famous and eye-catching tiara in the mix. The bride wore the historic Spencer Tiara, in fact, which is the same one that Princess Diana also donned for her own wedding to Prince Charles back in 1981. It is owned by the Spencer family, of which McCorquodale is a part. On her side, Markle eschewed head-topping diamonds for a fascinator this time around, paired with a flowing blue floral Oscar de la Renta wrap dress and white heels; Harry, ever the “best husband ever,” matched her color scheme with his blue tie.

It’s been a busy start to official royal family duties for Markle, who just last week traveled with the Queen for a day of engagements in the county of Cheshire. As for Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge? They sat out this particular wedding — although William was at Windsor Castle Monday to participate in the formal ceremony of Garter Day. The young royals clearly have a busy calendar this season.