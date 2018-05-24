'It Felt Very Real, Very Honest.' Victoria Beckham Is Your Inside Look at the Royal Wedding

By Megan McCluskey
1:27 PM EDT

Victoria Beckham has nothing but positive things to say about the 2018 royal wedding.

In an interview with the Evening Standard that was published on Wednesday, Posh Spice opened up about attending the recent nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alongside husband David Beckham.

“It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding. It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them,” she said. “Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest.”

Beckham, a high-profile designer herself, also praised Markle’s custom Givenchy wedding dress. “I thought she looked absolutely beautiful. It really suited her,” she said of the Claire Waight Keller gown—which featured a boat neck, long sleeves and an extravagant veil. “I thought it was perfect for her. And Harry looked great.”

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE