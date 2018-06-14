After barely a month of marriage, Meghan Markle would like you to know that Prince Harry is the “best husband ever.”

The Duchess of Sussex shared this on Thursday while accompanying the Queen for a series of engagements in Cheshire.

According to onlookers, after someone gave their well-wishes to Markle and asked her to give their love to Harry, Markle only had kind things to say about her significant other.

“I will do,” she said. “That means an awful lot to us. He’s the best husband ever,” according to People.

This was Markle’s first official day of solo appearances with Queen Elizabeth since becoming a part of the royal family.