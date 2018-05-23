In between signing multi-year Netflix deals and working on her forthcoming memoir, Becoming, Michelle Obama is still finding time to gift her followers with choice throwback content.

After posting a series of pictures from her childhood and college years, the former First Lady took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartfelt shot of herself and husband Barack Obama on their wedding day.

“You can’t tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992 with a nasty head cold,” she captioned the photo of the future president removing her garter at their reception. “Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night.”

Michelle went on to express her gratitude for their marriage. “Twenty five years later, we’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals,” she wrote. “I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else.”

