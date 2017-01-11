TIME Newsfeed celebrities

Michelle Obama Shares Incredibly Precious Throwback Photo of the First Family

"So proud of POTUS and all that we've accomplished together"

After receiving a standing ovation during President Barack Obama’s farewell speech Tuesday night, Michelle Obama took to Instagram to pay tribute to the end of her husband’s eight-year Oval Office tenure.

The First Lady shared a sweet throwback photo of herself and Barack with their two daughters, Malia and Sasha, all sitting on a couch together, smiling for the camera. “So proud of POTUS and all that we’ve accomplished together,” she captioned the shot. “What an incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack.”

See the picture below.

