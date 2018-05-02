Michelle Obama called herself the “forever First Lady” as she addressed thousands of high school students at 2018 College Signing Day in Philadelphia – an event to celebrate students who chose to go to college.

“I know you have everything it takes to succeed,” she said, speaking to more than 8,000 high school seniors. “I know that you are me, and if I can be standing here as your forever First Lady, then you can do anything you put your mind to. So remember this moment when you’re out there.”

The line from the popular former First Lady drew cheers from the crowd.

It’s Obama’s fifth time celebrating a College Signing Day event, a project she started in 2014 when she and President Barack Obama were still in the White House. This year, celebrity guests included Robert DeNiro, Zendaya, Camila Cabello, Rebel Wilson and Bradley Cooper.

In her speech to the students, Obama acknowledged that attending college is an anxious time for all newcomers, especially for those who are the first in their families to pursue higher education. Her advice: Ask for help if you’re feeling stressed, tired or worried about money.

“No one gets through college on their own, and you have to get on campus right away and find your community,” she said. “Never be isolated.”