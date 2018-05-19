People Think Pippa Middleton's Dress Looks Eerily Like an Arizona Iced Tea Can

If you believe the royal wedding memes, then Pippa Middleton’s dress at Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding could be yours for a dollar.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister’s lovely silky pleated pistachio green frock had delicate painterly pink blossoms. It was pleated. It was perfect for a spring wedding. It was also perfect for memes.

As millions watched Pippa Middleton arrive to the royal wedding, many saw a beloved royal. But some saw only a can Arizona iced tea.

It took just one look before the internet promptly turned the $695 dress designed by The Fold into Pippa Middleton iced tea memes. Commoners everywhere were abuzz with tweets comparing Pippa’s royal wedding dress to their favorite beverage.

That was just one of the royal wedding meme fascinations that the blessed union of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave us. The Mulroney page boy notably photobombed Meghan Duchess of Sussex, winning the internet with his joyful face.

See a sampling of Pippa Middleton royal wedding memes below.