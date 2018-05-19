See Every Celebrity at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is in full effect, and the you can’t swing a fancy hat without bumping into a star.
Here’s Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, and there was Oprah Winfrey, and look, it’s George and Amal Clooney. They all made their way to St. George’s Chapel decked out in their finest for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ceremony.
See all the latest guests to arrive at the royal wedding below.
Victoria and David Beckham
WPA Pool—Getty Images
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Odd Andersen—±AFP/Getty Images
George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Gareth Fuller—PA Wire
Oprah Winfrey
Andrew Milligan - PA Images—PA Images via Getty Images
Carey Mulligan
Ian West—AFP/Getty Images
Joss Stone
Chris Radburn—AFP/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Toby Melville—POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock