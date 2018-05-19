See Every Celebrity at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is in full effect, and the you can’t swing a fancy hat without bumping into a star.

Here’s Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, and there was Oprah Winfrey, and look, it’s George and Amal Clooney. They all made their way to St. George’s Chapel decked out in their finest for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ceremony.

See all the latest guests to arrive at the royal wedding below.

Victoria and David Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham are seen in Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne is to be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will be attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. WPA Pool—Getty Images

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Odd Andersen—±AFP/Getty Images

George Clooney and Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller—PA Wire

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey arrives at Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images) Andrew Milligan - PA Images—PA Images via Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

British musician Marcus Mumford and British actor Carey Mulligan arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Ian West—AFP/Getty Images

Joss Stone

British singer Joss Stone (right) arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. Chris Radburn—AFP/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra