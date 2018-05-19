After charming royals fans around the world during their visit to St. Mary’s Hospital last month, Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show once again at the royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated nuptials may have been Saturday’s main attraction, but the couple’s adorable niece and nephew definitely brought the adorable quotient up a notch.

As a page boy and a bridesmaid, George and Charlotte were active participants in the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel—just as they were at Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding—creating plenty of opportunities for the young royals to make their mark on the day.

They came, they waved, they conquered.

The sibilngs’ newborn brother, Prince Louis, was not in attendance with their mother, Kate Middleton. At just one-month old, he was, of course, still too young to truly join in the festivities.