Here's What Prince Harry Said to Meghan Markle the Moment She Arrived at the Altar

After Meghan Markle walked down the aisle—alone at first and then with her soon-to-be father-in-law Prince Charles—at the royal wedding, Markle was greeted at the altar of Saint George’s Chapel by her fiancé, Prince Harry.

It was at that moment that Harry could be seen saying, “You look amazing,” to his bride—who was stunning in a Givenchy dress by creative director Claire Waight Keller complete with an extravagant embroidered veil.

The Internet was, of course, appropriately enamored with the Duke of Sussex’s reaction to Markle’s arrival.

“THE WAY PRINCE HARRY LOOKS AT MEGHAN AFTER HE SAYS ‘you look amazing’ IM SOBBING THEY ARE SO IN LOVE,” one Twitter user gushed.

“My heart. When he said to her ‘you look amazing’ and shyly smiled,” another added. “My heart.”

See some more reactions to the emotional moment below.