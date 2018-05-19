The royal wedding wait is over: royal wedding guests including Oprah and Charles Spencer are arriving for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

People are already arriving on the Windsor Castle grounds. More than 2,600 people, including local students and charity workers who support causes close to the couple, will have a front row seat to the festivities on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Wedding guests — including Priyanka Chopra and the Spice Girls — will begin arriving at the church at 4:30 a.m. EST.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and other members of the Royal Family will make their way to Windsor Castle around 6:20 a.m. EST. Soon after, Harry and best man Prince William will walk to the castle, while Markle and her mother Doria Ragland will arrive at the church by car.

The ceremony, which you can watch live here, is scheduled to start 7 a.m. EST, after which Markle and Harry will post for photos outside of St. George’s Chapel before leaving for a carriage procession around the town of Windsor around 8 a.m. EST.

Kensington Palace also tweeted a variety of links to watch the royal wedding live.

Watch all of the arrivals above.