Pizza lovers probably thought that the Notting Hill Pizza Festival seemed like a dream: unlimited slices dished out by Italian pizzaiolos for the price of admission, eaten at your leisure during the event on Friday.

Unfortunately, that promise may have turned out too good to be true, according to the BBC. After the primary pizza oven for the event went out of commission, attendees to the food fest ended up waiting for an hour or longer, according to some Twitter observers, just for one slice of pie.

“When you come to Notting Hill Pizza Festival and there’s no pizza,” one disappointed festival visitor complained on social media, documenting a crowd of pizza-less people.

In an apology letter, the organizers explained the situation — but insisted that there was, indeed, pizza to go around. “In contrast to claims that there were not enough pizzas, this was not the case,” they wrote. “Our team was hard at work to ensure that everyone was able to sample pizzas… However, it was unfortunate that the queues grew due to some overzealous appetites, preventing others to be able to enjoy the food.” Given the situation, the organizing body decided to provide “complimentary VIP passes” for pizza party attendees to go to a BBQ festival to be held in July.