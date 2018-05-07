Taylor Swift’s new tour may not officially begin until Tuesday, but over the weekend, the Reputation singer gave more than 2,000 foster kids a private preview of the show.

The children and their adoptive families were invited to come watch Swift’s final dress rehearsal at University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday, an experience that also included a pizza party and the opportunity to meet and take photos with the pop star.

Swift performed her full tour set before inviting her guests on stage to take pictures, according to foster mother Kelli Dillon, who expressed her gratitude for Tay in a post on Instagram.

“I don’t even know what to say…literally the best night of our lives!!” Dillon wrote. “We were invited to a private concert by Taylor Swift herself! Us along with 2,000 other foster and adoptive families were invited by Taylor personally and man was it incredible!! She performed her entire tour set (a full 2 hour concert) and then afterwards she bought everyone pizza and desserts and we got to hug her and take a picture with her.”

“A night my girls and I will always remember – meeting Taylor Swift!!” wrote Abbi Williams, another foster mom, alongside a photo of some of the kids on stage. “Thank you for such a generous evening with your littlest fans. Your show is amazing – you and your team did an incredible job!!”