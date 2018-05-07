It’s a fact universally acknowledged that Rihanna is the queen of the annual Met Gala, so obviously she topped all previous looks by going full-on Pope for the 2018 ball in an apropos nod to the night’s theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

The entertainment, fashion, and beauty mogul, who co-chaired Monday night’s event alongside Anna Winter, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace, arrived for the red carpet, resplendent in a pearl and crystal-embellished Maison Margiela gown that featured an overskirt that cut open to reveal a mini skirt, which she accessorized with a matching jacket and mitre style hat.

Of course, Rihanna paired her show stopping look with a smokey eye, courtesy of Fenty Beauty, and dramatically bleached eyebrows. The bad gal’s avant garde Maison Margiela look was a perfect interpretation to the night’s theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Rihanna’s undefeated excellence at the art of dressing for the Met Gala has long been the admiration of both the industry and the Internet; Vogue editor André Leon Talley called her regal yellow (and undeniably meme-worthy) Guo Pei cape from the 2015 gala “the best Met Gala red carpet dress of all time” and with tonight’s look, it appears that Ri will be keeping her crown as the ultimate Met Gala attendee.

The Internet certainly seemed to think so, taking to the web to share their many feelings about her brilliant look, with many of them finding their religion in her sartorial statement.