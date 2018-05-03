Rihanna, pop queen and universally acknowledged baddest gal around, revealed how she keeps a positive attitude about herself, even under the glare of the public eye.

In an interview with Vogue, the fashion and beauty mogul discussed the body shaming she’s personally experienced online and how a sense of humor has helped fuel the unconditional love she has for herself, no matter what size she is.

“You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly,” she said. “I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies.”

Rihanna’s body positivity extends to the lingerie she just launched, Savage x Fenty, with the bad gal ensuring that her goods will be made for real women of all shapes and sizes.

“I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

This isn’t the first time that Rihanna has championed diversity and inclusivity in what she creates; her makeup line, Fenty Beauty — named a TIME “Best Invention” of 2017 — has been widely applauded for its wide range of shades for all skin tones.

See Rihanna’s Vogue cover below.