It’s no secret that Leslie Jones is a huge Jennifer Lopez fan. But when the Saturday Night Live star got to see her idol perform at this year’s TIME 100 Gala, her excitement reached a whole new level.

Jones attended the star-studded event with designer Christian Siriano at her side, but it was clear her attention was focused solely on J.Lo when it came time for the TIME 100 honoree to perform. In a video of Lopez breaking it down on stage, Jones can be heard in the background wildly shrieking and cheering for the 48-year-old singer.

And this wasn’t even the first show of Lopez’s that Jones saw in the past month. The 50-year-old actor also attended one of J.Lo’s Las Vegas performances at the end of March, an experience that prompted her to sum up her love for her favorite pop star in a post on Instagram.

“She took it to the next f–ing level. Hardest working woman in the business!!” Jones wrote. “I dance I scream, I sang, I cried and danced some more!!”

She even got a shout out from J Lo herself mid-performance.

Watch the video from TIME 100 below.