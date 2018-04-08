Black Panther's King T'Challa Played Black Jeopardy on Saturday Night Live

Black Panther, meet Black Jeopardy.

Chadwick Boseman reprised his role of King T’Challa from the hit Marvel superhero flick Black Panther on this week’s Saturday Night Live, bringing the character to an unfamiliar territory for him: Black Jeopardy.

Host Darnell Hayes, played by SNL cast member Kenan Thompson and players Shanice (Leslie Jones) and Rashad (Chris Redd) joined T’Challa in the game, which included categories like “Aw Hell Nah,” “White People” and “Fid’na.” T’Challa serves as king of Wakanda, the technologically advanced, idealized and fictional African country. When faced with questions on Black Jeopardy related to credit card debt and access to higher education, T’Challa was in for a bit of a culture shock.

When Darnell introduces the clue “You send your smart-ass child here ’cause she think she grown,” T’Challa responds: “What is to one of our free universities where she can apply her intelligence, and perhaps one day become a great scientist.”

The correct answer, the host said, was “out my damn house.””But you know what, I’m going to give it to you, T’Challa,” Thompson, playing the host, said. “Y’all must have no mean streets in Wakanda.”

And when faced with a question related to assisting law enforcement officials inquiring about “robberies your neighborhood,” T’Challa continued to struggle.

“Not only do I tell this man what I know, but I also assist him in tracking down the offender,” T’Challa answered. “After all, our ministers of law enforcement are only here to protect us. Is this correct?”

“I mean, it should be,” Thompson responds, with his face scrunched up. “But I don’t think you have spent much time in America.”

Eventually Boseman’s T’Challa gets the hang of it when offering an answer under the “White People” category. But before offering the correct response to when a white person named Karen brings her potato salad to your cookout, T’Challa explains his thought process.

“I sense that this white woman does not season her food. And if she does, it’s only with a tiny bit of salt. No paprika. She will probably add something unnecessary like raisins,” he said. “Something tells me that I should say, ‘Aw hell nah, Karen, keep your bland-ass potato salad to yourself.”

Of course, T’Challa gets the answer right. The sketch comes to an end, however, with the sounds of gentrification.

“Oh, wow,” Thompson says, hearing the sounds of two white people asking for the square footage of a property. “The sound of white people shopping nearby for real estate means that the fun is over.”

Watch the full sketch in the video below.