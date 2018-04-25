See the Biggest Moments From the TIME 100 Gala

The 2018 TIME 100 Gala in New York City was filled with global influencers at the forefronts of their fields. From Nicole Kidman to Carmen Yulín Cruz to Adam Rippon, the room was stocked with celebrities and luminaries from across the worlds of entertainment, sports, politics, the arts and business, all there to celebrate the annual list of 100 influential individuals.

They were all in for a treat, as memorable performances from Jennifer Lopez and Shawn Mendes got the party going, while actor Sterling K. Brown and Olympic skater Adam Rippon gave touching toasts.

Here are six of the night’s most unforgettable moments.

TIME 100 honoree Jennifer Lopez gave a lively performance

Shawn Mendes, another TIME 100 member, brought his hits to the crowd

Actor Millie Bobby Brown, a TIME 100 honoree, praised rapper (and fellow TIME 100 member) Cardi B

Sterling K. Brown, another TIME 100 honoree, gave a touching toast

Leslie Jones and TIME 100 member Christian Siriano Were Squad Goals

Designer Christian Siriano (second left) and Leslie Jones (center) at the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. Landon Nordeman for TIME

Olympic skater and honoree Adam Rippon gave a hilarious tribute to his mother