The New Ocean's 8 Trailer Has the Internet Ready to Rob

With less than two months to go until Ocean’s 8 finally hits theaters, a new trailer for the hugely-anticipated heist flick has fans ready to pull of their own high-stakes caper.

Starring Sandra Bullock as criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean—the estranged sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean from the original Ocean’s trilogy—alongside Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina and Anne Hathaway, the movie will center on an attempt to rob New York City’s annual Met Gala.

And with a trailer showcasing all of its leading ladies’ talents, the Internet is of course feeling the power of the all-woman crew. “Every Ocean’s 8 trailer I watch convinces me that I wasted this life by not being a jewel thief,” tweeted writer Anne T. Donahue.

“I’m having trouble deciding which con artist I want to ‘be’ most,” added journalist Zach Johnson.

Ocean’s 8 will be released on June 8. Watch the full trailer above and see more reactions below.