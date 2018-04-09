The New Solo Trailer Teases a Major Star Wars Twist

It doesn’t look like young Han Solo is going to waste any time kickstarting his smuggling career in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

In a second trailer for the movie that debuted on Sunday, Alden Ehrenreich’s Han is shown joining forces with both old and new galaxy far, far away faces — including Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke’s Qi’Ra — for a mission that appears to involve an action-packed train robbery.

The preview features a number of nods to the original Star Wars trilogy, from the card game in which Han won the Millennium Falcon to his famous “I’ve got a bad feeling about this” quip. But it’s a line from newcomer Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) that seems to allude to one of the franchise’s biggest twists.

“Let me give you some advice,” he tells Han. “Assume everyone will betray you and you’ll never be disappointed.”

This tip seems to directly hint at the moment in The Empire Strikes Back when Han learns that Lando has sold him out to Darth Vader on Cloud City. Although it could also mean that Solo will see Han suffer an earlier betrayal at the hands of someone he trusts, like his childhood friend Qi’Ra.

Watch the full trailer above.