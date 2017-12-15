Warner Brothers has revealed the first movie poster for its upcoming, female-dominated Ocean‘s reboot, Ocean’s 8 — and make no mistake, this is a lady-led heist. Not a single man’s name was included on the action film’s poster.

The Ocean’s sequel features a star-studded cast of eight women: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina and Helena Bonham Carter.

The plot centers around Debbie (played by Bullock), conman Danny Ocean’s estranged sister who is plotting a caper at New York’s annual Met Gala. But first, she must assemble the perfect crew.

“Every con has its pros,” the poster promises, and in this case, the experts are all women.

The cast is not exclusively female — Matt Damon and Richard Armitage are both expected to appear in the film, which is directed by The Hunger Games‘ Gary Ross.

“It’s really fun,” Bullock told Entertainment Weekly about the film’s girl-power crew. “Imagine all eight of us crammed into a makeup trailer in the morning. You think that it would be disastrous, but it was heaven, all of us just sharing information, all of us doing three jobs with families, our other jobs, the juggling. And then we get to shoot this movie together.”

Ocean’s 8 will open in theaters on June 8, 2018.