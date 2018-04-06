Jimmy Kimmel is very excited to see his frenemy John Krasinski’s highly-anticipated horror movie, A Quiet Place, which opens in theaters this weekend. To generate more excitement for the film, Kimmel asked his “in-house movies critic” Yehya to review the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (although Yehya may have reviewed a film called “Quiet Please” instead).

Krasinski, who directed and co-wrote the film, stars alongside Emily Blunt (who Yehya reminds us starred in the film “Mary Putin”) as the parents of three young children, all living somewhat off the grid on the outskirts of New York City. Or as Yehya puts it, “He lives in the park with his family.” Their country idyll is interrupted by mysterious beasts who attack at the slightest noise, leading them to live very, very quiet lives.

“After he tells his kids ‘shhh,’ like nobody talk,” explains Yehya. “Because he hears something in the house like ghosts.” And, according to Yehya, if “you do bad, ghosts inside your body” like Patrick Swayze in “Ghostbuster.” Intriguing, right? Yehya ends by encouraging moviegoers to go see “Quiet Please” because “is good movie.”

For the record, TIME’s movie critic called A Quiet Place “one of the most poetic horror movies of recent years.”