Jimmy Kimmel’s In-House Movie Critic Gives Us the Real Scoop on John Krasinski's A Quiet Place
Noah Jupe plays Marcus Abbott and John Krasinski plays Lee Abbott in A Quiet Place..
Paramount Pictures
By Melissa Locker
10:03 AM EDT

Jimmy Kimmel is very excited to see his frenemy John Krasinski’s highly-anticipated horror movie, A Quiet Place, which opens in theaters this weekend. To generate more excitement for the film, Kimmel asked his “in-house movies critic” Yehya to review the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (although Yehya may have reviewed a film called “Quiet Please” instead).

Krasinski, who directed and co-wrote the film, stars alongside Emily Blunt (who Yehya reminds us starred in the film “Mary Putin”) as the parents of three young children, all living somewhat off the grid on the outskirts of New York City. Or as Yehya puts it, “He lives in the park with his family.” Their country idyll is interrupted by mysterious beasts who attack at the slightest noise, leading them to live very, very quiet lives.

“After he tells his kids ‘shhh,’ like nobody talk,” explains Yehya. “Because he hears something in the house like ghosts.” And, according to Yehya, if “you do bad, ghosts inside your body” like Patrick Swayze in “Ghostbuster.” Intriguing, right? Yehya ends by encouraging moviegoers to go see “Quiet Please” because “is good movie.”

For the record, TIME’s movie critic called A Quiet Place “one of the most poetic horror movies of recent years.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE