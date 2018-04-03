Credit is due to Jenna Fischer, former Office star, for dealing with a wardrobe malfunction with creative aplomb.

Fischer, who’s on the press circuit promoting her new ABC show Splitting Up Together, was Jimmy Kimmel‘s guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night. Unfortunately, she experienced some technical difficulties with the gown she had selected for the evening. Without time to find an alternative, Fischer proved that the show would, indeed, go on — so she wrapped a towel around her torso and appeared on Kimmel’s couch in the unexpected attire, bringing out the failed dress to explain the situation.

“I waited a little too long to get dressed, and then my zipper broke. And I panicked,” a somewhat flustered Fischer explained to a surprised Kimmel.

Her outfit did have its upsides, though: “I’ve never been more comfortable,” she continued as she settled into the look. “I am mentally a little freaking out that I’m on a talk show in a towel, but I’m physically very comfortable.”

“I feel like I ran into you at the spa,” Kimmel offered.

She paired the impromptu terry cloth top with a pair of jeans, and showed it off on Instagram later. Someone give this actress an award for Best Bathroom-Appropriated Attire.