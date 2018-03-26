Another day, another celebrity choosing to say goodbye to Snapchat.

Over the weekend, Chrissy Teigen — model, cookbook author, wife to John Legend and noted viral Twitter commentator — took to Twitter to talk about another form of social media. Specifically, she wanted to explain why she wasn’t using Snapchat anymore. “The update, the constant complaints of people not being able to find me, plus the Rihanna poll… no bueno [sic],” she wrote.

Snapchat famously implemented an app redesign that led to criticism amongst many of its regular users, as it changed up the story-watching features and made it tricky to navigate. And just a few weeks ago, users were shaking their heads at a misjudged ad that featured exes Rihanna and Chris Brown and referenced domestic violence, leading to Rihanna herself chastising the company via Instagram.

Teigen follows celebrities like Kylie Jenner who have been opting out of the Snapchat experience recently and complaining about the changes. On Teigen’s tweet, popular YouTube personality Tyler Oakley offered his alternative: “Insta stories, all the way,” he wrote. Facebook may be suffering, but Instagram — which it owns — remains the preferred social media platform of the moment.