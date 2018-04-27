Kate Middleton and Prince William Just Announced Their Royal Baby's Name

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge welcomed the newest addition to the Royal Family on Monday. Now, Will and Kate Middleton have announced what the baby boy’s name is.

The royal baby name is Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace announced on Twitter Friday. His royal title will be His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Louis Arthur Charles is the third child for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who welcomed a son, Prince George, in 2013 and a daughter, Princess Charlotte, in 2015. The odds on Louis were 33/1, making the royal baby name a somewhat surprising choice.

Ahead of Louis Arthur Charles’s birth, the couple announced via the official Kensington Palace Twitter account that Middleton was expecting in September 2017, but opted not to reveal the baby’s gender (something they had done with their previous two children) ahead of the birth.

The baby’s birth is just one of a series of exciting life events for the royal family this spring, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married next month on May 19th.