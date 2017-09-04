World
Search
Sign In
United KingdomThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Are Expecting Their Third Child
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Germany - Day 1
WildfiresWildfires Across Western U.S. Force Thousands to Flee Their Homes
Los Angeles Times
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
myanmarMalala Yousafzai Says 'the World Is Waiting' for Suu Kyi to Condemn Treatment of Myanmar's Rohingya
MEXICO-YOUSAFZAI-CONFERENCE
Britain Royal Wedding
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Royal Wedding in London April, 29, 2011. Matt Dunham—AP
United Kingdom

Here's What the Royal Baby's Name Could Be, According to Oddsmakers

Kate Samuelson
6:30 AM ET

Britain's Kensington Palace announced Monday that Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting a third child.

The child, whose gender has not been identified, will be a younger sibling to Prince George, 4, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte. A statement from the palace said that "the Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

Related

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Germany - Day 1
United KingdomThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Are Expecting Their Third Child
United Kingdom
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Are Expecting Their Third Child

Less than an hour after news of Middleton's pregnancy was revealed, the London-based bookmaker William Hill revealed odds on the royal baby's name. Currently Alice is the most popular choice, with odds at 8/1, followed by Elizabeth (10/1), James (12/1) and Arthur (12/1). The odds on gender are equal, at 10/11 for a boy and a girl, and the odds on the Duchess of Cambridge having twins are pretty high, at 33/1.

The oddsmakers clearly believe that there's a chance the newborn could be named after a former or current member of the royal family. Diana (the name of Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother) has been given odds of 16/1, Margaret (the name of the Queen's late sister) has been given odds of 20/1 and Charles (the name of the baby's grandfather) has been given odds of 25/1.

The name Donald has been given particularly high odds of 50/1, but William Hill did not elaborate on why that might be the case.

Bookmaker Ladbrokes has similar odds: Alice is 7/1, followed by Arthur (10/1), Victoria (10/1), Alexandra (12/1), Albert (14/1) and Phillip (14/1). The odds on Middleton having twins is 4/1 and triplets is 50/1.

"The early money suggests punters would love to see Kate and Wills welcome another little girl into their family, who is called Alice," Jessica Bridge, a spokesperson for Ladbrokes, said in a statement. "It should come as no surprise to see fairly normal yet regal names top the betting."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME