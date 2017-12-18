Prince William and Kate Middleton Have an Adorable New Christmas Card

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in matching colors and smiling in a new family photo for their holiday card.

Decked out in coordinated blues, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are expecting their third child in April, appear with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in their annual tradition of sharing Christmas wishes. Over the years, the royal family, from Queen Elizabeth II to Prince Harry, have shared holiday greetings through photos.

The photo was shot by Chris Jackson, a royal photographer for Getty Images. Jackson said on Instagram that he shot the family portrait earlier this year. The royal family announced that Princess Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London starting in January.

Last year, the family shared a photo from their trip to Canada as their holiday card.