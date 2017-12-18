Prince William and Kate Middleton Have an Adorable New Christmas Card
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2017 Christmas card
Handout—Kensington Palace via Getty Images
By Mahita Gajanan
December 18, 2017

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in matching colors and smiling in a new family photo for their holiday card.

Decked out in coordinated blues, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are expecting their third child in April, appear with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in their annual tradition of sharing Christmas wishes. Over the years, the royal family, from Queen Elizabeth II to Prince Harry, have shared holiday greetings through photos.

The photo was shot by Chris Jackson, a royal photographer for Getty Images. Jackson said on Instagram that he shot the family portrait earlier this year. The royal family announced that Princess Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London starting in January.

Last year, the family shared a photo from their trip to Canada as their holiday card.

 

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE