Future king Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte stopped by the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington to visit their mom, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge — and meet their newly-born royal brother for the first time.

George, who’s now 4, and Charlotte, who’s 2 years old, have long been apples of the public’s eye. But now they’ll be sharing the spotlight with the fresh addition to their family. If their own relationship is any indication, we have plenty of sweet sibling moments in store between the three — and lots of photo opportunities of ideal kids’ fashion.

See their appearance here.

Middleton gave birth to the newest royal baby, boy at the Lindo Wing on Monday. It’s the same spot she went for her delivery of both George and Charlotte.

It’s shaping up to be an eventful spring for the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and their growing family. Next up: the royal family will be gearing up for their appearance at Prince Harry’s hotly-anticipated wedding to Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19.