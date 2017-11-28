Here’s Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding Plans

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announced their engagement to the world on Monday in a whirlwind of highlights including a photo call at Kensington Palace and the couple’s first interview together. Along with congratulations for the happy couple from world leaders like Theresa May and Justin Trudeau, the announcement has already led some to wonder: when is the royal wedding?

There’s speculation aplenty about everything from where and when the royal wedding will take place to whether people in the U.K. will get a day off of work for a bank holiday to mark the occasion. This is everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding next year.

When is the 2018 royal wedding?

Kensington Palace announced Tuesday that Prince Harry’s and Markle’s royal wedding date is set for May 2018, though an exact day and time has not yet been released. This means the royal wedding will fall after Kate Middleton’s due date. She and Prince William are expecting their third child in April 2018.

St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire has been chosen as the venue for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo by Jonathan Brady—PA Images/Getty

Where will the royal wedding be held?

Prince Harry and Markle will wed in Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, which dates back to the 15th century and has been home to royal family weddings including Harry’s uncle, Prince Edward and his first cousin, Peter Phillips.”Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there over the last year and a half,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

In 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton were married slightly earlier in the year, in April, at Westminster Abbey in London.

Who will attend the royal wedding?

The Queen herself will attend her Prince Harry’s wedding to Markle in 2018. However, not much else is known about the royal wedding guest list. Some have speculated that former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama might get an invitation due to their good relationships with Prince Harry and Prince William, Newsweek reported. Barack and former Vice President Joe Biden went to the Invictus Games with Prince Harry in September.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with Bridesmaids Margarita Armstrong-Jones (Right) And Grace Van Cutsem (Left), following their wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. Photo by Mark Cuthbert—UK Press/Getty

Will the royal wedding be televised?

Prince Harry and Markle have not revealed details about whether their royal wedding will be televised. However, both Prince William and Middleton’s royal wedding in 2011 and Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s royal wedding in 1981 were televised. Approximately 23 million U.S. viewers watched the 2011 nuptials and 17 million watched Charles and Diana’s royal wedding, according to Deadline.

Will Meghan Markle become a British citizen?

Markle would be the first American to marry a member of the British royal family since King Edward VIII began his relationship with Wallis Simpson, who was also a divorcée, in the 1930s. Edward went on to abdicate the throne and marry Simpson in France. Markle will become a British citizen, Kensington Palace said in a statement Tuesday, and she will be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England prior to the royal wedding in 2018. It wasn’t until 2015, when the Succession to the Crown Act went into effect, that Prince Harry was allowed to marry someone who is Catholic like Markle.

Will Brits get a bank holiday?

The 2011 royal wedding between Prince William and Middleton was declared a bank holiday, meaning a paid day off in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Other days of celebration have also been marked by a day off as well. However, since Prince Harry is only fifth in line for the throne, soon to be sixth after the birth of a third child of Prince William and Middleton, it is unlikely the royal wedding in 2018 will also come with a day off. The more low-key affair outside of Westminster Abbey also points to the day being a normal work day.