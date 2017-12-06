Prince George Had the Cutest Role in His School's Nativity Play

By Ashley Hoffman
9:42 AM EST

Prince George played an important role in his school’s nativity play, proud dad Prince William revealed Wednesday.

Taking part in the play, by portraying the three kings, angels and all-important animals on deck for the birth of Jesus, is an annual pre-Christmas break tradition in England. But at London’s Thomas’ Battersea this year, it was an opportunity to catch the budding four-year-old thespian in action as a sheep.

His royal father, the Duke of Cambridge, disclosed that Prince George tackled the role of the ruminant mammal during a visit to BBC’s Bridge House in Media City with Kate Middleton.

When asked about his Christmas plans, Prince William even provided a brief review of the show. “I went to my boy’s nativity play. It was funny,” he said according to The Telegraph. He then added: “He was a sheep.”

Here’s hoping the school’s director gave the young royal a chance to show off some of his legendary facial expressions.

