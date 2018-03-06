It was all going so well for Guillermo. While Jimmy Kimmel’s comedy assistant was on the red carpet at the 90th Annual Oscars on Sunday night interviewing celebrities, comedian and breakout star Tiffany Haddish asked him if he wanted to go on a date. They were in the midst of ensuring their schedules aligned for a Thursday night out on the town when Guillermo pointed out to Haddish that none other than Meryl Streep was just across the carpet.

In that moment, Haddish embodied all of Streep’s most passionate fans, also known as the greater part of the movie-going public. “Oh my god, Meryl,” Haddish screeched. And leaving Guillermo and their blossoming relationship in the dust, she hurried over to Streep, stepping across a velvet rope to get her meet-and-greet with the Hollywood icon. They hugged, they kissed, they shook hands, Haddish clearly overjoyed with her encounter.

After clambering back over the velvet rope to Guillermo, he asked what Streep smelled like.

“What does she smell like? She smells like success,” Haddish responded without missing a beat. While Streep may not have won for her role as famed publisher Katherine Graham in The Post at this year’s awards, Haddish is not wrong; Streep has been nominated for an Oscar 21 times, and has three golden statuettes at home.

In the video, you can find Haddish’s interview with Guillermo starting at about the 4:30 mark.