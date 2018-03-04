Awards season has been in full swing for nearly two months, all leading up to Sunday's 90th Academy Awards . From the impressive guest list to the surprising reveals of the show's big wins, this night will definitely be one to remember. The Oscars 2018 red carpet is no exception — especially in a year when the red carpet has been used as a space to lend support to the #MeToo movement and the Time's Up initiative. Other celebrities wore orange pins in support of gun control reform on behalf of the organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

From veteran actors like Meryl Streep who have collected multiple statuettes to relative newcomers like Timothée Chalamet, who's attending this year with his first Oscar nomination, here are all the stars who came dressed to impress. Early arrivals included Allison Williams , Olympic skater Adam Rippon and nominee Allison Janney.