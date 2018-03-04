awardsThe Internet Thinks Taraji P. Henson Just Shaded Ryan Seacrest on the Red Carpet
awardsThe Internet Is Loving Tiffany Haddish's Look on the Oscars Red Carpet
awardsHollywood Legend Rita Moreno Recycles Her 1962 Oscars Dress on This Year's Red Carpet
Allison Janney attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, on March 4, 2018.Jeff Kravitz—FilmMagic/Getty Images
Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino Times Up Oscars 90th Academy Awards Red Carpet
Allison Janney attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, on March 4, 2018.
Jeff Kravitz—FilmMagic/Getty Images
awards

See All the Best Fashion From the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet

Cady Lang
Mar 04, 2018

Awards season has been in full swing for nearly two months, all leading up to Sunday's 90th Academy Awards. From the impressive guest list to the surprising reveals of the show's big wins, this night will definitely be one to remember. The Oscars 2018 red carpet is no exception — especially in a year when the red carpet has been used as a space to lend support to the #MeToo movement and the Time's Up initiative. Other celebrities wore orange pins in support of gun control reform on behalf of the organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

From veteran actors like Meryl Streep who have collected multiple statuettes to relative newcomers like Timothée Chalamet, who's attending this year with his first Oscar nomination, here are all the stars who came dressed to impress. Early arrivals included Allison Williams, Olympic skater Adam Rippon and nominee Allison Janney.

