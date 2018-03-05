Jimmy Kimmel may have been the host of the 90th annual Academy Awards, but it was the comedic power pairing of presenters Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph who stole the show on Sunday night with their hilarious chemistry as co-presenters for the short subject and live action short film awards.

The comedic dynamic duo took the stage sans the high heels they were wearing earlier; Haddish sported a pair of Ugg slippers with the Alexander McQueen dress that she famously wore to both the Girls Trip premiere and her Saturday Night Live hosting gig, while Rudolph opted to go barefoot. The pair humorously tackled everything from their uncomfortable shoes to the lack of racial diversity at awards show, even referencing the #OscarsSoWhite campaign.

“When we came out together, we knew some of you were thinking, ‘Are the Oscars too black?'” Haddish joked.

Rudolph’s rejoinder was quick and equally humorous: “Don’t worry. There are so many white people to come!”

“So many! We just came from backstage and there are tons of them back there!” Haddish said. “And not just movie stars—there are white people walking around with headsets, white people with clipboards. Now, I’m personally not a fan of white people with clipboards, because I’m always wondering what are they writing down about me?”

Needless to say, the Internet was in love with this new comedic pairing and took to social media to petition that they host next year’s show.

And if Tiffany Haddish has her way, it might become a reality!

Some pointed out that this dynamic duo shouldn’t be limited to just the Oscars.