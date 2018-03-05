The 90th Academy Awards were the talk of Hollywood on Sunday night, but ABC’s 2018 Oscars broadcast may have attracted the fewest viewers in history, according to preliminary data from Nielsen.

Overnight returns revealed that the 2018 Oscars were watched by just 18.9% of households in major TV markets – down about 16% from last year’s 22.4% overnight rating, according to Reuters.

The numbers indicate the broadcast for this year’s show is likely to rank among the lowest in modern broadcast history, according to Entertainment Weekly. The figures could even be the lowest ever.

The 2017 Oscars ratings, which showed that about 32.9 million tuned in to the Oscars, were the lowest since 2008, when 32 million watched. In 2016, an average of 34.4 million people watched the Academy Awards broadcast.

Total viewership numbers for the 2018 Oscars is expected to be released by Nielsen on Monday afternoon. The data does not take into account those who streamed the Academy Awards on digital platforms.

The Academy Awards aired across the country on ABC Sunday night, with The Shape of Water taking home the Oscar for Best Picture during the ceremony. The show wrapped up around midnight.