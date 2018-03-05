After last year’s jaw-dropping Best Picture mix-up where presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly announced that La La Land had won best picture before discovering that they had been handed the wrong envelope by a PWC accountant and that Moonlight had actually taken the night’s biggest prize, the Academy ensured that there would not be a repeat of last year at the 90th annual Oscars ceremony. Their solution: ensure that this year’s PWC accountants would not use phones or be on social media during the show, but perhaps more notably, have type so large and clearly labeled that it would be impossible to not notice that you have the wrong envelope.

This change was apparent when Viola Davis took the stage for the first award of the night, best supporting actor; the Fences actress held a dark envelope boldly emblazoned with huge gold font that read the name of the category, letters so large that viewers at home could read it on their television screens. Needless to say, the Internet had plenty of thoughts about this new practice and took to the web to sound off about the changes.

Even with the clearly labeled envelopes, however, some people, like Guillermo Del Toro, still needed to check the contents of the envelope to ensure that it was correct.

Better safe than sorry!