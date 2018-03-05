‘It Won’t Happen Again.’ Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Last Year’s Oscars Mix-up
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
Kevin Winter—Getty Images
By Mahita Gajanan
8:34 PM EST

Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the 90th Academy Awards, opened the ceremony by addressing last year’s giant mix-up—when La La Land was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner, before people quickly realized Moonlight had actually won—right away.

“This year, when you hear your name called, don’t get up right away. Give us a minute,” Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars last year as well, said.

The announcement error occurred because an accountant from PricewaterhouseCoopers, the longtime accounting partner behind envelope distribution at the Oscars, handed the wrong envelope with Emma Stone’s name to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

Kimmel shared his side of the story at the Oscars on Sunday, assuring the audience that “it won’t happen again this year.”

“Last year, about a week before the show, the producers asked me if I wanted to do some comedy with the accountants, and I said, ‘No I don’t want to do comedy with the accountants,” Kimmel said. “So the accountants went ahead and did comedy on their own.”

