Actresses Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph took the stage Sunday night at the 90th annual Academy Awards to present Oscars for animated and live action short films—and they also presented one of the most hilarious bits of the evening.

Riffing on the #OscarsSoWhite controversy in recent years, Haddish and Rudolph were quick to reassure viewers that plenty of white people would make an appearance during the remainder of the evening.

“So many! We just came from backstage and there are tons of them back there!” Haddish said. “And not just movie stars—there are white people walking around with headsets, white people with clipboards. Now, I’m personally not a fan of white people with clipboards, because I’m always wondering what are they writing down about me?”

“Oh yeah, when they’re like, ‘I’m sorry you’re not on the list, and they didn’t check all the pages,'” Rudolph added. “I’m like, ‘Hey, white dude with the clipboard, check all the pages.”

The bit did not go unnoticed on Twitter, with some saying the Academy should look to Haddish in particular for next year’s Oscars.

Your move, Academy.