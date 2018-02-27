In 2016, Jennifer Lawrence got politically vocal.

For years the actor and star of the new film Red Sparrow had avoided politics, but now that has all changed. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence explained her change of heart. “I’ve always thought that it was a good idea to stay out of politics,” says Lawrence. “Twenty-five percent of America identifies as liberal and I need more than 25 percent of America to go see my movies. It’s not wise, career-speaking, to talk about politics. When Donald Trump got sworn into office, that f—ing changed.”

Now, she shares her political opinions, whether people want to hear them or not, which she says is just part of her personality. “If I’m thinking something, I’ve made it very clear I’m going to talk about it,” she says. “My family obviously hates every time I talk about politics because it’s hard to see your kid get criticized and they live in Kentucky, where nobody is really liking what I’m saying.”

Kentucky overwhelmingly voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election and while Lawrence doesn’t support him, she does understand why her former neighbors might. “Here’s a big powerful man in a nice suit, pointing at you and going, ‘I’m going to make you rich.’ It’s so appealing,” she says. “The Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising the Trump supporters, and that was disgusting to me. Of course they’re not going to vote for Hillary Clinton; they’re going to vote for Donald Trump. You laughed at them when their plight is very real.”

Lawrence, however, was a supporter of Hillary Clinton because of her status as a “career politician” with a great deal of experience in politics. “I wouldn’t hire an assistant if they didn’t have experience,” she said. “We’re talking about the president of the f—ing United States!”