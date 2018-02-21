Jennifer Lawrence said comments about her choice to wear a revealing dress in the cold weather are “sexist” and “not feminism.”

The actor wore a plunging black Versace dress for a Red Sparrow photo call on Tuesday in London, while her male co-stars bundled up with coats. An image of the outdoor shoot became viral meme fodder after British journalist Helen Lewis tweeted that it was “a quietly depressing (and revealing) image,” noting the differing societal expectations on how women and men should dress. Temperatures in London on Tuesday were between 28 and 38 degrees Fahrenheit.

U.K. newspaper the Independent said Lawrence’s dress shows that “sexism in Hollywood still persists,” while Jezebel said Lawrence looked “undeniably great,” but suggested one of her male co-stars give her a “dang coat.”

But in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Lawrence said the controversy was overblown and offensive.

“That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice,” Lawrence wrote. “This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism… Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!”

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Lewis responded, writing: “I disagree with the idea that “anything a woman chooses to do” = feminism. Also, I felt like the whole “Jeremy Irons in chaps business” was a clue I don’t think this is the biggest issue facing the world…”