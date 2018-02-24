Colleges nationwide are standing by their future students, as teenagers across the country demand stricter gun control laws in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla., earlier this month.

The movement has been led and inspired by survivors of the shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who have in the following days and weeks organized rallies, protests and marches; met with President Donald Trump; and gone toe-to-toe with lawmakers including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. They have been joined in protest by young people across the country, prompting praise from former President Barack Obama.

As the ripple effect spreads across the country, colleges and universities from Boston to Seattle have assured prospective and admitted students that peaceful protesting will not affect their admission status.

Three of Florida’s top universities — the University of Florida, the University of Miami and Florida State University — had up to Saturday remained largely silent on the issue. But in a statement provided to TIME, University of Florida spokesman Steve Orlando said peaceful protesting would likely not have an impact on admissions.

“Simply participating in a protest is not something UF would consider as a negative in the admissions process,” Orlando said. “Student conduct that leads to in-school discipline or is found to have violated the law are reviewed on a case-by-case basis.”

TIME could not immediately reach the other two schools for comment.