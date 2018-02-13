Chloe Kim, gold medal-winning American snowboarder at just 17, already demonstrated that she can tweet in between competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics. She also can dance too.

Following her first impressive run and just before her victory-sealing follow-up, Kim busted out the moves on top of a slope. Clearly, fear does not faze the young American. She was too busy having fun.

That confidence was put on full display not long after as she went on a near-perfect run with a score of 98.25, officially capturing the gold medal, though most figured she had the competition wrapped up after her first dominating performance.

Her impromptu routine did not go unnoticed by some observers.

Kim earned the the gold medal for the U.S. at the competition, and also scored points for charm.