Chloe Kim, the 17-year-old American snowboarding prodigy, was the favorite to take home gold in the women’s halfpipe final at 2018 Winter Olympics, and she just showed her fans on the internet exactly why.

On her first run in the event, Kim nailed a number of exquisite tricks including a 1080 spin and inverted 540. She followed that up with a near-perfect score of 98.25, earning her the precious gold at her first-ever Olympics. Her performance led many Internet observers dub her the G.O.A.T. — also known as the greatest of all time — before she even completed both runs.

Kim’s gold was the Americans’ third in the Olympics and her first medal in the competition, period. Needless to say, the Internet had a lot of praise to shower on the young snowboarder.

Kim’s work is already done in South Korea. She can enjoy the rest of competition relaxing and reading tweets about how great she is.