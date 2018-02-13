American snowboard phenom Chloe Kim was in the middle of competing for a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics when she decided to tweet out an interesting life tidbit.

“Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I’m getting hangry,” the 17 year old competitor wrote in between runs at the ladies’ halfpipe final.

Most of us have experienced hangriness at some point in our lives, but most of us are not capable of tweeting in between competitive snowboard runs in the freezing cold that will decide whether or not we win a gold medal at the Olympics. Kim somehow is, and the Internet was impressed with the result.

Not long after her tweet, Kim took to the slopes again and put up a near 98.25 score, winning her a first-ever gold medal at just 17 years old. Keep that in mind next time you’re hungry.