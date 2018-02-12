Meet the Olympic Figure Skater Who Was Born to Be Internet Gold

Now that the 2018 Winter Olympics are in full swing, you may have caught some historic milestones, but if you were lucky, you saw one man redefine human achievement with his eyewear.

You’re not really watching the Winter Olympics if you’re not paying attention to the audience cam. And that’s how South Korea’s Alex Kang-chan Kam figure skater was captured removing his first pair of sunglasses to reveal that he was wearing a pair of aviators underneath them on Monday.

While Kam may have finished third at the 2017 International Cup of Nice in France, he landed primo real estate of the first page on Reddit. The savvy move was made for the mememakers of the internet, where Southern Sports Nation’s post of the GIF went viral, scoring 27,000 retweets and 54,000 likes as of Monday afternoon.

And it turns out Kam already knows about winning internet gold, joking that they were more meaningful than actual Olympic gold medals.

Under the username, “kambam95,” he wrote: “Thank you to every single comment for the kind words and thank you also for the golds! They mean more to me than olympic gold medals on this blessed day. This is unreal! Absolutely nutty! I love every single one of you. Here’s to more goofs and gafs and zoops and zaps!”

Some had no words.