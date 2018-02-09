While Tonga’s well-oiled and shirtless flag bearer’s triumphant return sent tongues wagging during the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea, it wasn’t the only viral moment during the event, something that Team USA can attest to.

American athletes entered the Olympic arena in Pyeongchang dressed in Ralph Lauren-designed uniforms, including a pair of ornately fringed, seemingly Western-inspired leather gloves, which effectively stole the sartorial spotlight of the Winter Games.

As might be expected, the Internet basically lost their minds over these ostentatious accessories, with many of the viewers weighing in online on exactly how they felt about Team USA’s gloves.

This Twitter user thought they bore a striking resemblance to a pair worn by Lloyd Christmas.

He wasn’t the only one who noticed the similarity.

While another thought that they looked like a utilitarian wardrobe staple for another profession: welding.

Others weren’t sure if this fashion statement should merit a high score at the Olympics.