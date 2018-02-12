During her free skate for the figure skating team event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Mirai Nagasu made history when she landed a triple axel, becoming the first American woman to do so at the Olympics and the third woman to do so in the history of the Winter Games.

Nagasu was the only skater in the women’s free skate who attempted the difficult jump, which requires a forward takeoff and three-and-a-half rotations. She’s one of only three American women who have landed a triple axel in competition, the other two being Tonya Harding and Kimmie Meissner, though Nagasu is the only one to have done it in the Olympics.

As might be expected, the internet was overjoyed when Nagasu completed the triple axel and took to Twitter to share their many emotions about it.