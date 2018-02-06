The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones may still be over a year away, but that isn’t stopping creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss from lining up new projects to tackle following the show’s conclusion — specifically ones that require a trip to a whole new galaxy.

Lucasfilm announced on Tuesday that the famed showrunner duo is set to write and produce a new series of Star Wars movies that will be separate from both the episodic Skywalker saga and the previously announced Rian Johnson-helmed trilogy.

However, the pair is clearly aware what Thrones fans think their priority should be right now. “In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”