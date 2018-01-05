Winter may be here, but Game of Thrones fans will have to wait until 2019 to see the eighth and final season of their beloved show. In a post on their site, HBO confirmed that viewers will have to wait over a year to see the six-episode conclusion of the quest for the Iron Throne.

As might be expected, the Internet had plenty of feelings about the delayed return to Westeros, with many corners of the web lamenting that 2018 was already off to a horrible start thanks to the absence of the Seven Kingdoms. Many took to Twitter to commiserate their fate with both paeons and fitting GoT GIFs.

This fan had no hope for the future of 2018.

While this fan had plenty of feelings about the GoT gap year.

Was this Twitter user a little dramatic or simply speaking her truth?

There was never a more appropriate use of a Jon Snow in the North GIF than this one.

We are all Tommen in this moment.

This fan brought up a very salient point about the final season’s number of episodes in relation to the waiting time.

Until, 2019, this is the Internet’s mood about Game of Thrones.