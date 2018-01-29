After performing her hit single “Praying” at the 2018 Grammys, Kesha took to Twitter to give thanks to everyone who has supported her.

Following a Time’s Up-inspired introduction from Janelle Monáe, Kesha led a group of all-female vocalists that included Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Julia Michaels and Bebe Rexha in an emotional rendition of the powerful ballad. The performance ended with a tearful Kesha embracing her fellow singers as the audience gave them a standing ovation.

“‘After everything you’ve done I can thank you for how strong I have become,'” she wrote, quoting the song’s lyrics. “Thank you to the @RecordingAcad, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey.”

Kesha has long been embroiled in a legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke, who she alleges sexually assaulted her during their years working together, which he has repeatedly denied. Her comeback album, Rainbow, was nominated for best pop vocal album while “Praying” was nominated for best pop vocal performance.