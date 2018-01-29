In a powerful performance, Kesha led an all-star group of female vocalists—including Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels—in singing her emotional single “Praying.”

The performance was introduced by singer/songwriter/actress Janelle Monáe, who delivered a critical message in support of the Time’s Up movement for gender equality. “We come in peace, but we mean business. And to those who would dare try and silence us, we offer two words: Time’s Up,” Monáe pronounced. “Because you see, it’s not just going on in Hollywood, it’s not just going on in Washington D.C., it’s going on in our industry as well. And just as we have the power to shape culture, we have the power to undo the culture that does not serve us well. So let’s work together, women and men, as a united music industry committed to creating more safe work environments, equal pay, and access for all women.”

Janelle Monae introduces a performance by Kesha at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, Jan. 28, 2018. Lucas Jackson—Reuters

Dressed all in white, Kesha and her cohort of female stars brought the crowd to their feet with their rendition of “Praying.” Some audience members were spotted in tears as the song ended, as well as Kesha herself.

Kesha has been mired in a legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke for years around allegations of sexual assault. Her comeback album, Rainbow, was nominated for a Grammy, as was the single “Praying.”

Many Grammy attendees also wore white roses to the event to signal their support of the Time’s Up movement.